From doing flips to scoring goals, kids enjoy Y’s spring break camp

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some kids are staying fit this spring break at the Watertown Fairgrounds YMCA thanks to a week-long camp.

Youngsters are enjoying soccer, gymnastics and dancing.

Eight-year-old Emmy Shober is enjoying gymnastics.

“I like it a lot because I get to make new friends and have fun,” she said.

Her favorite spots are on the mat and the bars. Emmy wants to be a gymnast when she grows up.

“I like doing the things in gymnastics and every time I do them I get better,” she said.

Also on the mat is 5-year-old Addie Stabinski. She likes jumping into the pit with her friends.

“It’s fun because there’s tons of foam and we usually dig out the bottom of the pit,” she said.

Running the gymnastics program is Janet Bleau. She says besides the camp giving the kids a passion for fitness, it also tends to create bonds.

“We’ve had lifelong friendships built. Some of our older team members that have graduated that started here when they were three and four years old and they are still friends,” she said.

A soccer camp is also happening at the Y.

“One of the really positive things that I see come out of these camps is a chance for them to actually pick up a new sport for the first time, hopefully, it’s something that they are going to play when they go back to wherever they are from,” said Alex Scheg, sports and recreation director.

From doing flips to scoring goals, kids find themselves on spring break at the Watertown Y.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.