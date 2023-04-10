From doing flips to scoring goals, kids enjoy Y’s spring break camp

Some kids are staying fit this spring break at the Watertown Fairgrounds YMCA thanks to a...
Some kids are staying fit this spring break at the Watertown Fairgrounds YMCA thanks to a week-long camp.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some kids are staying fit this spring break at the Watertown Fairgrounds YMCA thanks to a week-long camp.

Youngsters are enjoying soccer, gymnastics and dancing.

Eight-year-old Emmy Shober is enjoying gymnastics.

“I like it a lot because I get to make new friends and have fun,” she said.

Her favorite spots are on the mat and the bars. Emmy wants to be a gymnast when she grows up.

“I like doing the things in gymnastics and every time I do them I get better,” she said.

Also on the mat is 5-year-old Addie Stabinski. She likes jumping into the pit with her friends.

“It’s fun because there’s tons of foam and we usually dig out the bottom of the pit,” she said.

Running the gymnastics program is Janet Bleau. She says besides the camp giving the kids a passion for fitness, it also tends to create bonds.

“We’ve had lifelong friendships built. Some of our older team members that have graduated that started here when they were three and four years old and they are still friends,” she said.

A soccer camp is also happening at the Y.

“One of the really positive things that I see come out of these camps is a chance for them to actually pick up a new sport for the first time, hopefully, it’s something that they are going to play when they go back to wherever they are from,” said Alex Scheg, sports and recreation director.

From doing flips to scoring goals, kids find themselves on spring break at the Watertown Y.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop
A man was taken into custody following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 Thursday night.
I-81 high-speed chase ends with man in custody
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Akwesasne Mohawk Police officer struck by vehicle, fires gun in response
Watertown Police
On-duty Watertown police officer allegedly drove patrol car while drunk
Nathaniel Gould
Fugitive arrested after high-speed chase from Watertown to Adams

Latest News

Rendering of what the Roswell P. Flower Monument will look like.
A glimpse of what Watertown’s downtown will look like
Money
Jefferson County non-profits can apply for Covid relief funding
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg’s mayor, 3 councillors not seeking reelection
Primary Elections
Jefferson County will see plenty of local primaries in June