Donald LaFave, 84, of Brasher Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Donald LaFave, 84, of Brasher Falls, died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, April 8th, 2023. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

The son of Francis “Rake” and Constance Hoag LaFave, Don was born on August 11th, 1938, in Malone, NY. A lifelong resident of Brasher Falls, Don graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School and spent 30 years working for Metropolitan Life Insurance. In his career, Don earned the status of Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), the latter of which is considered to be the most respected insurance designation in the industry. Don enjoyed his job because it allowed him to help and meet people all over his beloved North Country.

Don was an avid sports fan, going to countless local hockey, baseball, and basketball events; he worked as an umpire in high school and college baseball; served as President of Tri Town Minor Hockey and Little League; and coached CYO basketball. Even when he was unable to attend games in person later in his life, Don watched them online. When not cheering on his Larries, Don loved watching his Dodgers win and the Yankees lose.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and his younger sister, Krista. Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, the former Laurie Saucier of Cornwall, Ontario, and their four children: Greg, Gina Beaulieu (Jim), Ritchie (Elizabeth), and Nick (Nicole). He was “Poppy” to six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his five younger sisters: Mary Gingras (Joel), Jan Hall, Debbie Ashley (Reed), Val Stickney (Jim), and Andree Tower (Al).

Visitation will be held Wednesday April 10 from 4 – 7PM at the Funeral Home.

Don’s Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Thursday morning at 11:00AM from St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls with burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Don’s honor to the Brasher Stockholm Recreation, P.O. Box 40 Brasher Falls, NY 13613 or to Tri-Town Rescue Squad P.O. Box 238 Brasher Falls, NY 13613. MEMORIES and WORDS of comfort can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

