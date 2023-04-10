Feeling like spring break

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a gorgeous day to lead off a gorgeous week.

We’ll have sunshine for much of the week and temperatures will climb day by day into the weekend — a perfect week for spring break.

Today starts on the chilly side — in the 20s and 30s — but the sun will warm things up quickly. We should be in the 50s by afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and windy. Highs will be around 60.

It will be partly sunny and in the low 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will both be sunny. Highs will be around 70 on Thursday and in the mid-70s on Friday.

It will be partly sunny and in the mid-70s on Saturday.

Sunday is our best chance for rain. It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of precipitation and highs around 70.

