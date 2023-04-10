A glimpse of what Watertown’s downtown will look like

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Big and noticeable changes are coming to downtown Watertown. Work on the city’s $3.6 million Streetscape project continues and we have a glimpse of what it will look like.

“This will be very, very transformative. It’ll be a new intersection,” said Watertown City Planner Geoff Urda.

A sea of cones, hard hats and reflective vests at the corner of Washington and Stone streets in Watertown - and a new vision for the Roswell P. Flower Monument.

“Protecting the monument, which is a huge historic resource for Watertown. Over 120 years old, it’s a huge priority for what we’re doing at this intersection,” said Urda.

The work being done is a continuation of the city’s Streetscape project. There will be new sidewalks and new landscaping.

“We really want to make downtown walkable. Not just in a sense where we’re doing the bare minimum to accommodate people who want to walk, but actually designing downtown in a way that people will want to walk it,” said Urda.

There are three bump-outs drawn into the design. If you’re wondering what a bump-out is, it’s essentially a curb that is extended out into the road.

“It’ll just be a lot easier to cross the street, and see and be seen at this intersection,” said Urda.

The curb extensions also show a little less space for parking.

“That will cause us to lose a couple of parking spaces on each side, but we are going to maintain as much parking as we can on both sides of the street on Washington Street,” said Urda.

There will be a new fountain put in at Lachenauer Plaza and wider sidewalks and new parking on Court Street. The hope is to have all of the work finished by the end of summer.

