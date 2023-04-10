‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of supportive messages in prison

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in prison for the murders of Maggie and Paul.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHSN/Gray News) - After Alex Murdaugh began his life prison sentence for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul in March, he has received dozens of electronic messages.

WHNS obtained 32 messages sent to Murdaugh via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Most of the messages seem to be from women reaching out to offer legal advice, friendship, or even love to Murdaugh.

Messages range from all across the United States with some even coming as far as from the United Kingdom.

One woman wrote a message of love to Murdaugh.

“I think I love you. I think about you all day everyday,” the message reads.

Many of the messages show support for Murdaugh regarding his sentencing.

“I have followed your entire trial and I do not think you are guilty,” one message reads. “I believe you and have faith that you will get a second chance.”

Some of the messengers offer to send pictures. Some signed off their remarks with Xs and Os.

According to WHNS, Murdaugh doesn’t seem to have received any of the messages as of Monday. A full list of the messages can be seen here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop
A man was taken into custody following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 Thursday night.
I-81 high-speed chase ends with man in custody
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Akwesasne Mohawk Police officer struck by vehicle, fires gun in response
Watertown Police
On-duty Watertown police officer allegedly drove patrol car while drunk
Nathaniel Gould
Fugitive arrested after high-speed chase from Watertown to Adams

Latest News

Half of mothers infants and children eligible for WIC food subsidies not receiving them, USDA...
Half of mothers infants and children eligible for WIC food subsidies not receiving them, USDA says
Half of mothers infants and children eligible for WIC food subsidies not receiving them, USDA says
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order
Rendering of what the Roswell P. Flower Monument will look like.
A glimpse of what Watertown’s downtown will look like
Some kids are staying fit this spring break at the Watertown Fairgrounds YMCA thanks to a...
From doing flips to scoring goals, kids enjoy Y’s spring break camp