Jeanette C. “Polly” Mashaw, 72, of Antwerp

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Jeanette C. “Polly” Mashaw, 72, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 in Syracuse. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 15th at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Martha Helmer, pastor of DeKalb Jct. United Methodist Church officiating and burial in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Calling hours are Sat., 10-11 am previous to the service and on Friday 4-6 pm at the funeral home.

