Jefferson County non-profits can apply for Covid relief funding

Money
Money(MGN)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has $1 million in federal funds and it’s looking to spread the wealth to local non-profits.

The county is partnering with the Northern New York Community Foundation to disperse the American Rescue Plan Act funds to non-profits within Jefferson County that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation is accepting applications for funding consideration, which will then be reviewed by the foundation’s board.

“I think it’s important to note that that means large non-profit organizations and small non-profit organizations. We’re really excited to receive those applications and be sure to award those grants, making a meaningful impact,” said Kraig Everard, director of stewardship and programs.

Everard says to assist a larger amount of non-profits, partial funding may be awarded. Applications are due by May 5.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop
A man was taken into custody following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 Thursday night.
I-81 high-speed chase ends with man in custody
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Akwesasne Mohawk Police officer struck by vehicle, fires gun in response
Watertown Police
On-duty Watertown police officer allegedly drove patrol car while drunk
Nathaniel Gould
Fugitive arrested after high-speed chase from Watertown to Adams

Latest News

Rendering of what the Roswell P. Flower Monument will look like.
A glimpse of what Watertown’s downtown will look like
Some kids are staying fit this spring break at the Watertown Fairgrounds YMCA thanks to a...
From doing flips to scoring goals, kids enjoy Y’s spring break camp
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg’s mayor, 3 councillors not seeking reelection
Primary Elections
Jefferson County will see plenty of local primaries in June