Jefferson County non-profits can apply for Covid relief funding

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has $1 million in federal funds and it’s looking to spread the wealth to local non-profits.

The county is partnering with the Northern New York Community Foundation to disperse the American Rescue Plan Act funds to non-profits within Jefferson County that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation is accepting applications for funding consideration, which will then be reviewed by the foundation’s board.

“I think it’s important to note that that means large non-profit organizations and small non-profit organizations. We’re really excited to receive those applications and be sure to award those grants, making a meaningful impact,” said Kraig Everard, director of stewardship and programs.

Everard says to assist a larger amount of non-profits, partial funding may be awarded. Applications are due by May 5.

