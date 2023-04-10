The Jungle Book Theatrical Production Comes to Clayton

April 29 - 3 pm
April 29
April 29(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

As part of its 10th season of touring outstanding programming in the U.S., The Panto Company USA brings the cherished family favorite “The Jungle Book” to life on the stage. In this fully produced musical production, done in true Panto Company style, the troupe will present Kipling’s tales with stunning scenery, colorful costumes, original songs and more excitement than an audience can imagine – and, of course, a happy ending.

