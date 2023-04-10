Kathleen Mary June, 66, of Gouverneur

Kathleen Mary June, passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2023, surrounded by loved ones and her loving husband of 66 years, Frederick Alan June. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen Mary June, passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2023, surrounded by loved ones and her loving husband of 66 years, Frederick Alan June.

Kathleen was born May 31, 1938 to Joseph and Catherine (LaMare) Fitzgerald in Plattsburgh, NY. She was a loving mother and wife, who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was class Treasurer and graduated from Gouverneur Senior High School in June 1956, married Fred in July 1956, and they raised 8 children together. While her life was full as a mother and wife, she also managed to hold a variety of jobs, including a telephone operator, cashier, and was promoted to various positions during her employment with St. Joe Mineral/Zinc Corporation of America mines, from which she retired. As was her humble and gentle nature, she never understood how accomplished and admired she was.

She is survived by her husband, Frederick June, Gouverneur, NY and their children: Jayne Burns, Mililani, HI; Lorraine June, Roseville, CA; Karen McKinney, Damon June and wife Tammy, Mary Margaret Libby, and Brenda Perrigo and husband Bryan, all from Gouverneur, NY. She is predeceased by her sons: R. Mark June and Kevin June, son-in-law George Burns, grandson Phillip McKinney, parents (Joe and Kate), and siblings William Fitzgerald, James Fitzgerald, John Fitzgerald, Robert Fitzgerald and Jan Smith. Kathleen enjoyed the blessing of 19 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.

She was a devout Catholic, an avid reader, had a beautiful singing voice, loved swimming, especially at their camp for many years on Trout Lake, and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. After retirement, Kathleen and Fred wintered in Arizona where she learned to golf and enjoyed time with friends. Her favorite pastime was holding hands and dancing with Fred, which was their first date and final act together. Although the dancing came to an end, they continued to hold hands, as they listened to the songs they danced to throughout the years. They would close their eyes, sing to each other, and hold each other close in their thoughts. She leaves a legacy of what it means to love and is sorely missed by those who grieve with her passing.

“Who can find a virtuous wife, for her worth is far above rubies. The heart of her husband safely trusts her, so he will have no lack of gain. She does him good and not evil all the days of her life…She opens her mouth with wisdom, and on her tongue is the law of kindness. She watches over the ways of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many daughters have done well, but you excel them all. Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her the fruit of her hands, and let her own works praise her in the gates.” (Pr. 31:10-12,26-31)

There will be no calling hours or services at this time; however, the family would like to thank Green Funeral Home, Inc. for their assistance with her final arrangement wishes. In remembrance of Kathleen, donations can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676.

