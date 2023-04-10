Nicholas J. Montroy, 32, of Heuvelton

Nick passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Nicholas J. Montroy, age 32, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home with Missionary Ronald Stiles officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service. Nick passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2023.

Nick is survived by his wife, Casey Montroy; three sons, Cash, Connor, and Oliver Montroy; his parents, Cash and Carrie Montroy of Heuvelton; his brother, Matthew Montroy and his wife, Lori, of Heuvelton; sisters-in-law, Kristi Donnelly, and her longtime companion, Kodi Wentzel, and Miranda Donnelly; nieces and nephews, Jay Edward Cash Montroy, Jordan and Hanna Montroy, Waylon, Palmer and Hunter Petell; his paternal grandmother, Sharon Montroy of Morley, NY; his maternal great grandmother, Barbara Johnson of Heuvelton, NY; aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his brother, Jameson C. Montroy in 2021; his maternal grandmother and grandfather, Kristie L. and Terry Lennox; his paternal grandfather, Cash Montroy, and his uncle, John Ellis Lennox in 2023.

Nick was born on December 11, 1990 in Ogdensburg, the son of Cassius and Carrie Ann (Lennox) Montroy. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 2009. Nick married Casey Donnelly on September 19, 2015 at Rensselaer Falls Fire Department with Colleen McGinnis officiating. Nick graduated from Nascar Tech Institute in Charlotte, NC. His career started out working at his father’s family business. In 2015, Nick started Montroy Contracting LLC in Rensselaer Falls and has grown into a thriving business, now located in Heuvelton.

Nick has always been one to take on a challenge. On any given day you could find Nick operating a dozer, excavator or driving a dump truck. He enjoyed time with his kids either on the equipment, playing in the pit or just being outside. He enjoyed spending his weekends at camp riding his sled with his wife and friends. If he wasn’t with the boys or his wife you could find him hanging out with his friends shooting the shit over a beer. Through the years he has enjoyed traveling with his family to NASCAR races and vacations in Florida. Nick has always been the first person to help anyone in need, whether he has known them forever or just met them. He has always had a contagious smile, cheerful laugh and a smart comment for everything, whether it was asked for or not. Nick has always been up for an adventure, good or bad. He has always been the life of the party, singing and dancing with everyone. Nick will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick’s memory to a trust fund for his children at St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union.

