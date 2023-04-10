Ogdensburg’s mayor, 3 councillors not seeking reelection

Mike Skelly
Mike Skelly(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The political landscape in Ogdensburg will change starting at the top.

Mayor Mike Skelly is not running for reelection.

Petitions were due to be filed by 5 p.m. Monday.

For mayor, Democrat Mike Tooley’s name is on the list with no other opponent.

As for the city council, 4 names are on the list with 3 seats up for election.

Those seats are currently held by Steve Fisher, William Dillabough and John Rishe.

Those current council members didn’t file petitions to run for reelection.

