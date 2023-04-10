Patricia J. “Pat” Golden, 88, of Croghan

Patricia J. “Pat” Golden, 88, of Convent Street, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, April 10, 2023 at her home, under the loving care of her daughter Vicky. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia J. “Pat” Golden, 88, of Convent Street, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, April 10, 2023 at her home, under the loving care of her daughter Vicky.

She is survived by five children, James J. (Sally) Golden of Chaumont; Reginal J. (Tammie) Golden of Michigan; Dannie A. Golden of Lowville (Becky Rice); Debbie Addington (Bill Daniels) of Midwest City, OK; Vicky Golden of Croghan; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marie Campeau of Croghan; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Davoy of Croghan and Clara Davoy of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a son, Michael P. Golden who passed away on March 21, 2010; a daughter in law, Theresa Golden; a son in law, Tim Addington; five brothers, Paul Davoy, William Davoy, James Davoy, Wilbur Davoy, and Claude Davoy Jr.; four sisters, Elizabeth Roberts; Kathleen Aucter; Martha Buckingham; and Rose Boshart.

Pat was born on February 26, 1935 at home in Croghan, NY, a daughter of the late Claude and Hilda André Davoy. She graduated from Father Leo Memorial School in 1953 and worked at the A& P Store in Croghan and at Beaverite in Beaver Falls before her marriage. On April 14, 1955, she married James E. Golden in DeSoto, Mississippi. The marriage later ended in divorce. Worked as a secretary at H. & L. Motors in Croghan and then at Beaverite, working nights. Mrs. Golden was a study hall monitor at Beaver River Central School for 28 years, retiring in 1999.

Pat was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, flower gardening, word and number books. Pat enjoyed sitting on her porch.

A Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred officiating. There will be no calling hours. Burial at St. Stephen’s Cemetery will follow the Funeral Mass. A luncheon at St. Stephen’s Parish Hall will immediately follow the burial. Contributions may be made in memory of Pat to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Croghan, NY 13327 or St. Stephen’s Church Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 38, Croghan, NY 13327. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

