Pictured: River Drivers in the Spring Break Up, Frederic Remington, 1905-1906, oil on canvas, 27 x 40″, Gift of the Remington Estate, Frederic Remington Art Museum 1966.051.

The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to participate in one of this month’s “Consider This” programs. This ongoing program offers guided exploration of a single work of art on display at the Remington Museum. “Consider This” is for all ability levels, and no art background is required. Participants simply need an interest in joining the conversation. A different artwork is featured each month, with three program sessions to choose from in April.

Two sessions are offered in an on-site/virtual hybrid format, in which participants can join the conversation remotely via Zoom or in person at the Museum. The other session is offered only on-site at the Museum. Programs are offered at noon, so that even working people can join the conversation during their lunch and bring art into their workday. Participation via Zoom is free, and on-site participation is free with admission to the Museum.

In April there will be three opportunities to spend quality time with Frederic Remington’s 1905-1906 oil painting River Drivers in the Spring Break Up. Each session features 30 minutes of focused looking, consideration, conversation, and interpretation of the artwork. For the hybrid sessions, Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond will broadcast from the Museum, teaming up with a docent to facilitate discussion among participants. Active participation is strongly encouraged.

Museum docent Luanne Herzog will facilitate an on-site session at the Remington Museum on Thursday, April 6 at noon. For the hybrid sessions, Desmond will pair up with Museum docent Kathy Crowe on Wednesday, April 12 at noon, and with docent Anne Skelly on Wednesday, April 19 at noon. To learn more and to register, you can call 315-393-2425 or email desmond@fredericremington.org. For ease of conversation, registration will be limited to eight participants.

“This foggy spring river scene is a far cry from the Western subject matter for which Remington is famous, but it’s very familiar to those of us who live here where Remington grew up,” says Desmond. “The atmospheric effects, and the quiet, drifting mood of the work, make this painting one of Remington’s finest Tonalist achievements.”

