Summer camp jobs available

4-H Camp Wabasso is hiring
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 4-H Camp Wabasso is hiring.

Camp director Sabrina DeRue was on 7 News This Morning to get the word out. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The camp is looking for a waterfront director, lifeguards, and senior counselors, among other positions. Employees will be fed and housed on top of their salaries.

Camp season is June 19 to August 11, including two weeks of staff training.

You can learn more and apply at 4hcampwabasso.org. You can also call 315-788-8450.

