Your Turn: feedback on squatter, community center & snowboarder

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown apartment building has at least one squatter. The landlord says he didn’t rent to them, but he’s stuck with the mess and the expense:

Why do squatters have rights and the legitimate property owner is forced to tolerate his property being destroyed!? Seems to me if they aren’t on a lease and paying rent, they are trespassing.

Joshua Cronk

Maybe landlords should visit their apartments more often and inspect them and see who’s living in them.

Tom Freeman

Squatters beware...I have chased many of you out from my hallways. You ever go into my vacant units and there will definitely be hell to pay.

Robin Robinson Oatman

The Double Play Community Center in Lowville plans to bring all operations under one roof at the former Ridge View Inn. The facility will serve as a dance studio, youth recreation center and gym:

I think this is an excellent idea!

Pamela Ann Branagan

Awesome for our youth.

Kelly Cobb

An Afghanistan war veteran who lost both legs more than a decade ago came to the north country recently to try snowboarding for the first time since his injury:

A hero and an inspiration.

Earl LaLone

Keep up your strength & determination! You can do anything! Thank you for serving our country!

MaryAlbert Mitchell

