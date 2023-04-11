Academic All-Star: Peyton Taylor

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Peyton Taylor, a senior at Hugh C. Williams Senior High School in Canton.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Peyton is ranked first in her class and is a member of Reality Check.

She’s also the stage manager for school theatrical productions.

Peyton will attend Colgate University where she plans to major in English and molecular biology.

She hopes to become an editor of textbooks to make them more understandable for students.

