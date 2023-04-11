Academic All-Star: Peyton Taylor

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Peyton Taylor, a senior at Hugh C. Williams Senior High School in Canton.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Peyton is ranked first in her class and is a member of Reality Check.

She’s also the stage manager for school theatrical productions.

Peyton will attend Colgate University where she plans to major in English and molecular biology.

She hopes to become an editor of textbooks to make them more understandable for students.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wells' letter about his home's assessed value
Ogdensburg man stunned by new city assessment
St. Lawrence University Campus
SLU, professor named in lawsuit alleging sexual assault & rape
Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop
Potsdam Police Department
Woman accused of strangling in domestic incident
Rendering of what the Roswell P. Flower Monument will look like.
A glimpse of what Watertown’s downtown will look like

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Peyton Taylor
Ryan is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 7, 2023.
Athlete of the Week: Ryan Jones
Arts All-Star: Andrew LaMora
Arts All-Star: Andrew LaMora
Arts All-Star: Andrew LaMora