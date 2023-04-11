Ann Marie Duffany, 58, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Ann Marie Duffany, 58, died Saturday, April 8th, at her residence where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County, after a long illness with cancer.

There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, April 14th at 2pm. A Celebration of Life will follow the funeral mass at the LaFargeville American Legion. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home.

Ann was born June 27th, 1964, in Watertown, the daughter of Dr. Marcus and Julie Gailey Nellis. She attended St. Anthony’s and graduated from Immaculate Heart Central in Watertown. She received her teaching degree from Plattsburgh State College.

Ann retired a few years ago as an Elementary Teacher at General Brown Elementary after 32 years.

On October 6th, 2001, she married Tom Duffany at All Saints Catholic Church in Chaumont with Father Pierre Aubin officiating.

Ann was a member of the LaFargeville Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Surviving besides her husband Tom is her mother, Julia Nellis, of Limerick and Pillar Point; one daughter, Julia Lou of LaFargeville; two sisters, Gayle (Mark) Schmitt of Maryland, and Julia (Paul) Fournier of Limerick; an Aunt and Uncle, Blanche and Mike Colello of LaFargeville; nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made in her name to Ryan’s Wish Foundation, contact Gary West (315) 782-8410 or gwest29@gmail.com.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

