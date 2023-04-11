Mr. Dominy passed away Easter Sunday, April 9th at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Charles M. Dominy, 81, of Nicholville, will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Garner Funeral Service. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 am at the funeral home until the time of service. Mr. Dominy passed away Easter Sunday, April 9th at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his loving wife Elsie, children Timothy (Helen) Dominy of Canton, Ted (Susan) Dominy of Parishville, and Lynn (Darrin) Perkins of Winthrop, grandchildren Catherine and Sarah Dominy, Kolby and Hayden Perkins, and Daniel Dodds Waters, brothers Edward Dominy of Colton, Lyle Dominy of Millbury, MA, and Henry Dominy of Colton, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Charles was predeceased by a granddaughter Stacy Dominy, along with his sisters Jane Skrzypek and Louis Ensby.

Mr. Dominy was born on December 23, 1941 in Potsdam, NY to the late Henry and Esther (Mayo) Dominy. He graduated from Potsdam Central School in 1961 and enlisted in the United States Army from 1961 to 1965 where he served as a vehicle mechanic. He married Elsie Spaulding on June 24, 1967 in Bangor, NY.

Charles was employed at Clarkson University as a locksmith for 32 years. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, snowshoeing, gardening, and attending SOAR classes. He was a former member of the Stag Hunting Club.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkinton – Fort Jackson Fire Department at 2876 State Highway 11B; Hopkinton, NY 12965 or to Tri-Town Rescue Squad at 900 State Highway 11C; Brasher Falls, NY 12967.

Condolences, prayers, thoughts, or fond memories may be shared online with the family of Chares M. Dominy at garnerfh.com.

