Cinema Ten - All That Breathes

Cinema 10 continues its Spring 2023 season on Monday April 17th with a screening of All that Breathes, a 2022 UK/India/US film directed by Shaunak Sen, at 7:15 pm at the Roxy in Potsdam.

All That Breathes follows two brothers in New Delhi, who have saved over 25,000 Black Kite birds over the last 15 years, rescuing them from the polluted skies of one of the world’s most populated cities. All That Breathes is an intimate portrait of a family who honors tradition amidst the backdrop of growing economic and civil uncertainty. The film has been characterized as mesmerizing and urgent; it took the Grand Jury prize for documentary film at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and is nominated for a 2023 Academy Award. (2022 / UK/India/US / 97 min / NR)

General Admission: $5.50 for individual and $45 for season tickets (shareable!) Students and Senior Citizens: $4.50 for individual and $35 for season tickets (shareable!)

Cinema 10 is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. For more information please visit https://www.cinema10.org .

