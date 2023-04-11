Clarkson takes softball doubleheader from SUNY Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam was the site as the Lady Bears hosted crosstown rival Clarkson in college softball.
It was a pitcher’s duel for five innings between Potsdam’s Lexi Cottrill and Clarkson’s Devin Fitzpatrick.
- Top of the second: Katy Aldous with a grounder to second. Emma Sabourin scores from third. It’s 1-0 Clarkson.
- Molly Pezzano hits an infield grounder, but the Bears nail Kaya Johnson at the plate.
- Potsdam’s Anna Grattola spoils Fitzpatrick’s perfect game with a hit in the fifth.
- In the sixth, Elizabeth Greco shoots the ball to right for an RBI. It’s 2-0 Knights.
- In the seventh, Bridget Kirwan singles to center, plating two runs.
- Sabourin singles the opposite way. It’s 5-0 Clarkson.
- The Bears get two hits in the final inning but can’t break the shutout.
Clarkson won the opener 6-0, then completed a sweep by shading Potsdam 3-2 in the nightcap.
Monday’s local scores
College softball
Clarkson 6, SUNY Potsdam 0
Clarkson 3, SUNY Potsdam 2
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Cazenovia 10, Carthage 4
