Clarkson takes softball doubleheader from SUNY Potsdam
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam was the site as the Lady Bears hosted crosstown rival Clarkson in college softball.

It was a pitcher’s duel for five innings between Potsdam’s Lexi Cottrill and Clarkson’s Devin Fitzpatrick.

- Top of the second: Katy Aldous with a grounder to second. Emma Sabourin scores from third. It’s 1-0 Clarkson.

- Molly Pezzano hits an infield grounder, but the Bears nail Kaya Johnson at the plate.

- Potsdam’s Anna Grattola spoils Fitzpatrick’s perfect game with a hit in the fifth.

- In the sixth, Elizabeth Greco shoots the ball to right for an RBI. It’s 2-0 Knights.

- In the seventh, Bridget Kirwan singles to center, plating two runs.

- Sabourin singles the opposite way. It’s 5-0 Clarkson.

- The Bears get two hits in the final inning but can’t break the shutout.

Clarkson won the opener 6-0, then completed a sweep by shading Potsdam 3-2 in the nightcap.

Monday’s local scores

College softball

Clarkson 6, SUNY Potsdam 0

Clarkson 3, SUNY Potsdam 2

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Cazenovia 10, Carthage 4

