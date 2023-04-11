Collins F. Kellogg Sr., 89, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Collins F. Kellogg Sr., (age 89), of Croghan, NY, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence.

He was born on June 23, 1933 in Lowville, NY, son of the late Kermit and Adeline (Barnes) Kellogg. He graduated from Lowville Academy and went on to Syracuse School of Forestry. While in the Army he was on their national competition rifle team that took him around the country on matches with all branches of the military service.

He married Cynthia Reed of Lowville and together they had two children, the marriage ended in divorce. He married Anne Miller on July 4, 1976 at “Juniper Rock”- the home they built on Resha Road near Croghan. Anne passed away November 22, 2015.

Collins began his career at Payne-Jones in Lowville which later became part of Boise Cascade where he was treasurer until he retired in his 50′s. Subsequently he followed his love of hunting and expanded his side business to own and operate the Kellogg Outfitting Agency and Gun shop in Croghan, NY for many years. Collins particularly enjoyed sharing his knowledge of hunting with family and friends. He also introduced many North Country sportsmen to new hunting adventures and wildlife around North America and Africa. He was an official measurer for the Boone and Crockett Club of which he had many animals in the World Record Book.

Over the years, he enjoyed many hunting adventures with his lifelong friend Richard C. Cummings as well as trips to the Yukon, Alaska, Wyoming, and Africa with his beloved wife Anne. He was passionate about hunting, fishing, traveling, hunting expeditions, safaris and being outdoors. Collins was a member of the North Pond Hunting Club, American Legion in Croghan, NY, Lowville Elks Lodge, Lowville Kiwanis Club and member of the Jimmy Creek Club in Watertown. His knowledge and love of the North Country, Stillwater, and the Adirondacks he shared with his family while camping, hunting and fishing. He will be remembered as a fair and honest man, with an enthusiasm for adventure and a commitment to his family throughout his life.

He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Dr. Collins F. (Monica M.) Kellogg Jr., Black River, NY; a daughter and her wife, Anne C. (Margo), Sylmar, CA; three grandchildren, Connor Kellogg, Christopher (Olivia) Kellogg and Katey Kellogg; two great grandchildren, Layla and Adeline Kellogg; a brother and sister in law, John (Cindy) Kellogg, North Chile, NY; nephews Jason Kellogg, and Mike Kellogg; four step children, Christopher Miller, Canton, NY, Lucinda (David) Miller, Wild Rose, Wisconsin, Elizabeth (Ron) Perry, Syracuse, NY and Meg (Tom) Tiernan, Clay, NY; 5 step grandchildren, Amy Tiernan Harley, Travis Tiernan, Chorben and Lydia Miller, and Mathew Perry; there are also 4 step great grandchildren: Kayden Miller, Logan Harley, Liv and Emmy Tiernan.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated and private services will be held at a later time.

Donations in Collins’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.