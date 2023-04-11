Drivers will have to back into parking spots on Watertown’s Court Street

Court Street parking
Court Street parking(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new way of parking is coming to Court Street in Watertown.

As part of the $3.6 million streetscape project, the one-way street will switch to reverse-angled parking.

The angle of the parking spots will change which means drivers will have to back into the parking spaces rather than pull in.

City planner Geoff Urda says if all goes well, other areas of the city may switch to reverse-angle parking as well.

He calls the switch safer than the current parking and easier than parallel parking.

“Leaving the space will be far, far easier because you won’t need to back out blindly into moving traffic any more. You’ll be able to simply merge with traffic,” he said.

Urda says new parking space stripes will be painted after Court Street is repaved. The reverse-angled parking will likely go into effect by mid-summer.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wells' letter about his home's assessed value
Ogdensburg man stunned by new city assessment
St. Lawrence University Campus
SLU, professor named in lawsuit alleging sexual assault & rape
Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop
Potsdam Police Department
Woman accused of strangling in domestic incident
Rendering of what the Roswell P. Flower Monument will look like.
A glimpse of what Watertown’s downtown will look like

Latest News

Jefferson Community College
No announcement made on JCC’s new president
Watertown City Hall
Objections filed against 4 Watertown City Council candidates’ petitions
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Stefanik announces reelection bid
Business degree track at JCC
JCC offers business track & hosts symposium