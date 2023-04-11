Dry today & blustery by afternoon

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day’s off to a mild start.

Temperatures started mainly in the 40s and 50s, although Lowville was a cold spot at 38.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s to around 60.

Winds will increase into the afternoon and gusts could be as high as 40 mph. The high winds combined with low humidity increase the risk of fire.

Remember: the state has a burn ban in effect until May 14.

There’s a very small chance — 20% — of rain overnight. Lows will be in the 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday will both be mostly sunny. Highs will be close to 70 both days.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

Monday will also be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain. It will be cooler, though, with highs only in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wells' letter about his home's assessed value
Ogdensburg man stunned by new city assessment
St. Lawrence University Campus
SLU, professor named in lawsuit alleging sexual assault & rape
Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg’s mayor, 3 councillors not seeking reelection
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Akwesasne Mohawk Police officer struck by vehicle, fires gun in response

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM weather
7 day
A dry and warm week
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Feeling like spring break