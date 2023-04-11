Dry today & blustery by afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day’s off to a mild start.

Temperatures started mainly in the 40s and 50s, although Lowville was a cold spot at 38.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s to around 60.

Winds will increase into the afternoon and gusts could be as high as 40 mph. The high winds combined with low humidity increase the risk of fire.

Remember: the state has a burn ban in effect until May 14.

There’s a very small chance — 20% — of rain overnight. Lows will be in the 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday will both be mostly sunny. Highs will be close to 70 both days.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

Monday will also be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain. It will be cooler, though, with highs only in the 50s.

