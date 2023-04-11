Gary J Skinner, 73, of Ellisburg

Gary J Skinner, 73, passed away peacefully Monday, April 19, 2023 at his home in Ellisburg, NY, after a long illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Gary J Skinner, 73, passed away peacefully Monday, April 19, 2023 at his home in Ellisburg, NY, after a long illness. He was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

The family will have a Life Celebration later, at their convenience.

Gary is survived by his wife, of 53 years Jana (Sprague) Skinner, a son, Zachary N. (Jayoung Yoon) Skinner, son Justin R Skinner, and two grandsons, Liam and Theo Yoon Skinner, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Gary was born on July 15, 1949 to John J and Betty {Colliar) Skinner in Watertown NY. He grew up in Depauville, NY, and graduated from 1000 Islands High School in 1967.

Gary was one of six siblings, He is survived by Nick (Marion)Skinner, N.H., John (Shirley)Skinner, N.C., Jeanne (Rick) Caskinette, Redwood, NY, Nancy (Pat) O’Conner, Evans Mills, NY, and Scott (Kelly) Skinner, Clayton, NY.

After some college and during the Viet Nam war, Gary joined the United States Air Force in 1970 and served as a Medical Service Specialist at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio. After discharge from the military December 1973, Gary and Jana moved by to the north country where Gary worked as a Mental Health Worker at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY.

He furthered his education to become a PA at Albany Medical Center and returned to work at Mercy Hospital as a PA on the Mental Health

Unit. While working there, Gary furthered his education at the New School for Social Research, Syracuse NY to attain his master’s degree in health services administration. During administration reorganization at Mercy Hospital, Gary became Vice President for Mental Health Services and served there until the hospital closed.

Gary proceeded to work for NYS Child and Family Services at the Louis Gossett Residential Center, Lansing, NY until his retirement in 2015.

The family is grateful for the amazing care and compassion of the staff at Hospice of Jefferson County. In lieu of flowers, if you are so inclined, a donation in Gary’s name would be lovely.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

