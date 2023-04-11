Geraldine “Gerry” A. Burrows, 88, formerly of LaFargeville

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral for Geraldine “Gerry” A. Burrows a resident of the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown will be Thursday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton at 11:00 a.m. There will be calling hours prior to the funeral from 9 to 11:00 a.m. at T.R. Jetty Funeral Home, Inc. There will also be an additional set of calling hours on Wednesday from 5 - 8:00 pm. at the funeral home. Internment will be in St. John’s Cemetery in LaFargeville. Mrs. Burrows died April 8, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Home. She was 88.

She was born in Malden, Massachusetts, the daughter of Mariano and Josephine Morello Tubolino on May 28, 1934. She attended school at LaFargeville and graduated from South Jefferson Central School. She married Joseph Burrows on November 4, 1950 at St. John’s Catholic Church in LaFargeville. Mr. Burrows died October 7, 2009.

Mrs. Burrows worked as a waitress at the Rondette and Country Cottage and also worked at the Little M ice cream stand. She was a communicant of St. John’s Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society.

She enjoyed making lasagna for all her family during the holiday season, including cooking the sauce all day from scratch. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to a charity of one’s choice. The family wishes to thank the staff on the 8th floor of the Samaritan Keep Home for the excellent and compassionate care they gave to Gerry.

Surviving are her children Joseph and Ginger Burrows Jr. of Omar, NY, Julie Burrows of Watertown, NY, Mrs. Bruce (Jayme) Spearnock of Zephyrhills, FL, Jon and Janet Burrows of Clayton, NY, Jay and JoAnn Burrows of LaFargeville, NY, Mrs. Jerry (Jacinta) Wood of LaFargeville, and Justin Burrows and Kim Richards of DePauville, NY, her sister Mrs. Don (Joann) Yott of Shortsville, NY. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Burrows is predeceased by her two brothers Joseph and Donald Tubolino and her two sisters Angela Oliver and Marie Smith.

Arrangements are with TR Jetty Funeral Home, inc. Clayton, NY

