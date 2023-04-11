James B. Bisig, 59, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James B. Bisig, 59, Mannsville died April 10, 2023 at Albany Medical Center with his family by his side.

Jim was born July 4, 1963 in Watertown a son of Robert and Joyce E. Hutchins Bisig. He graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1983 He married Elizabeth Fleming in 1984 in Adams. Jim worked at Lally Manufacturing in Adams and Utica as a knitting machine mechanic. He later worked for Laisdell Dairy Equipment and Supply and at Dee McConnell’s Farm in Pierrepont Manor. Most recently Jim was a property manager for an apartment complex in Mannsville before retiring for health reasons. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but most of all he loved his family and worried about them until his last breath.

Surviving is his wife Elizabeth, two daughters, Rebbecco and Natosha Bisig, Watertown, a son Robert Bisig, Mannsville, three brothers, Robert J. Bisig, Jr. (Kim), Henderson, Larry D. Bisig (Mary) Adams Center, Daryl D. Bisig (Pam), Carthage, three sisters, Elaine E Jewett, Watertown, Deborah S. Parran, Kissimmee, FL, Darlene J. (Joseph) Gregory, Watertown,

A sister Cheryl Kohl, a brother Albert Bisig, two brothers in-law, William Jewett, James Parran and a sister- in-law, Wanda Bisig, all died before him.

Calling Hours will be Saturday from 10 – 11:30 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a funeral service at 11:30am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Adams Rural Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the SPCA 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolence may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

