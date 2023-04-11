JCC offers business track & hosts symposium

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College’s business program has a way for students to use their technical experience toward an associate’s degree.

Kaela Mellowship is a JCC business student and Dawn Robinson chairs the School of Business and is an associate professor of business.

They talked about the degree program and an upcoming symposium. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

JCC offers an Associate’s in Occupational Studies, which takes 20 credits from BOCES or a technical field and rolls it into the academic program. That’s where students learn the skills they need to open their own business.

They also talked about a Leadership in Business Symposium at JCC from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19. It’s a way for high school students and community members to interact with the campus.

You can learn more at sunyjefferson.edu. You can also call 315-777-9800 or email jccdegree@boces.com.

