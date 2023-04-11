Julie Ann Swan Biondolillo, 69, of Henderson Harbor

Julie Ann Swan Biondolillo, Henderson Harbor, passed away Monday, April 10th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Julie Ann Swan Biondolillo, Henderson Harbor, passed away Monday, April 10th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. She was 69 years old.

Funeral service will held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 14th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12 noon – 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service in Evergreen Cemetery, Henderson.

Julie Ann was born in Watertown, NY on December 6, 1953, to the late Theodore Swan Sr. and Patricia Butler.

She graduated from Immaculate Heart Central in 1972, followed by Jefferson Community College in 1974 with an associate degree, SUNY Brockport in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education, and later in life, SUNY Oswego with a Master of Science Degree in Clinical Counseling. She served the community throughout her career as a teacher and counselor.

She married Michael Biondolillo Sr. on July 21, 1978. They had two children together, Michael Jr. and Amy.

Julie leaves behind her long-term companion, Hal Horton of Henderson Harbor, NY, her two children, Michael Jr. of Chaumont, NY; and Amy of Blacksburg, VA; her grandchildren, Lucia, William, and Blake, also surviving are her siblings Margaret Houde McCallister, of Kent, Ohio; Patty Duggan of Asheville, NC; and Amy Kauffman, Sandra Swan, Stephanie Swan, Sarah Swan, and Peter Swan, all of Rochester, NY.

Julie had numerous hobbies that included fishing, traveling, and cooking for family and friends. She adored her long-term companion, Hal, and their life together in Henderson Harbor. She admired her children, Michael Jr. and Amy, and cherished her grandchildren, Lucia, William, and Blake. She had an unparalleled enthusiasm for life and the people that surrounded her. She will always be remembered for the joy she took in life and her time with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association, 12469 Co Rt 123, Henderson Harbor, NY 13651 Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

