Marshalls department store coming to Lowville
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Retail chain Marshalls will open a new store in Lowville.
The company confirmed that for 7 News on Tuesday.
It’ll go in the Tops Plaza in the area where the old Ames department store used to be.
A Marshalls spokesperson said more details on a grand opening will be shared with the community in the future.
A new retail chain would bring in more sales tax revenue for Lewis County’s government.
