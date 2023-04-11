Marshalls department store coming to Lowville

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Retail chain Marshalls will open a new store in Lowville.

The company confirmed that for 7 News on Tuesday.

It’ll go in the Tops Plaza in the area where the old Ames department store used to be.

A Marshalls spokesperson said more details on a grand opening will be shared with the community in the future.

A new retail chain would bring in more sales tax revenue for Lewis County’s government.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.