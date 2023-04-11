No announcement made on JCC’s new president

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The SUNY Board of Trustees met Tuesday with no announcement about Jefferson Community College’s 7th president.

In early March, the college announced four people were finalists for the job, including Dan Dupee, JCC’s current administrator-in-charge.

Late last month, the college told the campus community it hoped for an announcement on its next leader to be made at the April meeting of the SUNY Board of Trustees.

The meeting was held Tuesday and no announcement was made.

The next meeting for the trustees is in June. There is no May meeting.

It’s unclear if a special May meeting will be held or if the campus has to wait another two months for the SUNY board’s approval.

