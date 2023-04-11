Spaghetti dinner to benefit Kevin Murray

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The community is rallying around an AmeriCU employee diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor.

Eric Tupper is financial center manager at AmeriCU. He talked about a benefit this weekend for Kevin Murray, who was diagnosed in November.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

There will be a fundraising spaghetti dinner from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Watertown Elks Club.

There are 200 tickets available for the dinner. They’re available at AmeriCU locations and via Venmo at @benefitforkevinmurray. You can also email benefitforkevin@gmail.com or call 315-955-8846.

If the dinner sells out, people can still attend to enjoy live music, an auction, and prizes.

