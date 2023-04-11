Stefanik announces reelection bid

EAST GREENBUSH, New York (WWNY) - Elise Stefanik, the Republican who represents New York’s 21st congressional district in the House, is throwing her hat into the ring to run for a sixth term.

Stefanik, who was first elected to the House in 2014, announced her candidacy Tuesday morning.

She already has a significant toehold in fundraising. The New York Post reports she raised $3 million in the first three months of 2023.

Stefanik is House Republican chair, essentially the number-three GOP leader in the chamber after Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Majority Leader Steve Scalise. According to her campaign, she’s received unanimous support from NY-21 GOP chairs, NY-21 Conservative Party chairs, the New York Republican State Committee, and the New York Conservative Party.

She released the following statement.

“Our country is unrecognizable from when I first stepped into the arena to run for Congress. The fight to save our country and our state will not be easy but I have never been more determined to work my hardest to save America. I am grateful for the hundreds of thousands of grassroots supporters in Upstate New York and across the country. We will work our hardest to defeat the Democrats across New York and the country, to protect and expand our House Majority and elect President Trump in 2024.”

Stefanik is being challenged by fellow Republican Jill Lochner of Greenfield Center in Saratoga County, which could trigger a primary for the GOP nod.

Stefanik is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. Lochner told North Country Public Radio she’s running as a moderate.

