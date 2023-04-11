SUNY drops COVID vaccine requirement

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Starting this summer, SUNY students won’t need a COVID-19 vaccine to be on campuses.

The announcement came Tuesday from Chancellor John King.

Moving forward, COVID-19 vaccinations will be strongly encouraged for students, which is consistent with other viruses including influenza and mpox.

Faculty and staff will also be encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations.

The decision coincides with Monday’s official end of the national public health emergency by President Biden’s administration.

