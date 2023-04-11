‘This is infuriating:’ Woman and two children shot in Texas

A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. (Credit: KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A mother and two toddlers were shot Monday night in Texas.

Two other children narrowly escaped the scene in what San Antonio authorities are calling a domestic violence incident.

“This is infuriating. With all the resources and effort we’ve put into assisting domestic violence victims and trying to prevent these things from happening, here we are with a 1- and 2-year-old and a 28-year-old mom shot by her intimate partner,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The woman and her children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wells' letter about his home's assessed value
Ogdensburg man stunned by new city assessment
St. Lawrence University Campus
SLU, professor named in lawsuit alleging sexual assault & rape
Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg’s mayor, 3 councillors not seeking reelection
Rendering of what the Roswell P. Flower Monument will look like.
A glimpse of what Watertown’s downtown will look like

Latest News

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family...
Survey: Gun violence affects half of US families
Business degree track at JCC
JCC offers business track & hosts symposium
Two people embrace outside of a building where a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky.,...
What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Deadly bank mass shooting leaves community reeling