Traffic advisory: Corner of Coffeen & South Massey streets in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The traffic signal at the intersection of Coffeen and North Massey streets in Watertown will be out of commission for several hours Tuesday night.

Work on the signal is expected to begin at 6 p.m. and end at midnight.

Temporary stop signs will be installed at all corners to create a four-way-stop intersection while work is underway.

Motorists are encouraged to take other routes.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.