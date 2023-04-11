Woman accused of strangling in domestic incident

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam woman is accused of strangling someone during a domestic incident over the weekend.

Potsdam police say 26-year-old Abigail Joubert was involved in a physical domestic incident on Elm Street in Potsdam on Saturday.

She’s charged with second-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree harassment.

Joubert was arraigned in Canton town court and released.

A no-contact order of protection was issued for the alleged victim.

