DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Audrey L. Williams, 92, formerly of Depauville passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village.

She was born in the town of Clayton October 3, 1930, daughter of George A. and Nortia M. Barber LaRose and attended Clayton schools. She married Paul K. Williams on August 9, 1947 at the Parsonage at Depauville Methodist Church with Rev. Robert E. Wright officiating. Mr. Williams died April 21, 2013.

Audrey had been a member of the Depauville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being a homemaker for her family, knitting afghans, crossword puzzles, playing bingo and cards, and attending craft fairs where she sold her crafts.

She is survived by her three children, Nancy J. McFarland, Jefferson, OH, David P. Williams and companion Marion Stark, LaFargeville, and Judy M. Reed and husband Wayne, Altoona, PA; 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, Audrey was predeceased by her daughter, Jo Ann Ridsdale; greatgrandson Ian Liss; two brothers, John Elmer and William LaRose; and two sisters, Lucy Ludlow and Georgia Cheever.

A graveside service in Depauville Cemetery will be on June 23, 2023, Friday, at 1:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Audrey’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the Depauville United Methodist Church, c/o Clayton United Methodist Church, 324 John St. or TIERS, P. O. Box 524, both in Clayton, NY 13624.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.