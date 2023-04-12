Bethany Clarine Manchester, 89, formerly of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Bethany Clarine Manchester, 89, of Penfield, NY and formerly of Canton, NY died Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at St. Ann’s Home in Rochester, NY.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, April 21 at 1:00 PM in the Canton United Methodist Church with Rev. Brett Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Hermon Cemetery.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements and an obituary will appear when available.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11 | PO Box 510 Potsdam, NY 13676. https://hospiceslv.org/

