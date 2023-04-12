Career-Tech All-Star: Hazen Given

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Hazen Given studies graphic communications at the Southwest Tech Center in Fowler.

“What I like most about this program is getting my ideas out and being able to draw them or design them on the program and actually get people to see them.”

The Gouverneur High School student is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

The key, he said, is to create something eye catching.

“So, if you were just to create something bland, they’re just going to look at it and shrug off and just go away, but if you get their attention and they come and look at it, they’re going to be interested and want to actually know more about it.”

Watch the video to see some of his designs and to learn more about him.

