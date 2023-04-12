Clifford Reginald Fraser, 92, of Watertown

Clifford Reginald Fraser, 92 of Bingham Avenue, passed away Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clifford Reginald Fraser, 92 of Bingham Avenue, passed away Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on May 19, 1930 in the Town of LeRay, NY, he was a son of Clifford Duncan and Geneva Norma VanAllen Fraser. He graduated from Brownville High School in 1949.

From 1949-1952 he was a Fireman Apprentice for the New York Naval Militia, 13th Division, Watertown, NY.

Clifford married Shirley Marie Havens on December 5, 1964. The couple had lived on Bingham Avenue, Watertown, NY, since marriage. Shirley passed away March 12, 1983.

He worked for the US Army, Fort Drum, NY from 1965-1970, the US Postal Service from 1970-1992 and then at the Dulles State Office Building.

Clifford was a member of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee, American Legion Post No. 61, Watertown, NY, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie No. 782 and the American Postal Workers Union, AFL-CIO.

Survivors include two children; a daughter, Karen Collins, Fayetteville, NC; a son and daughter-in-law, Wendell and Melissa Fraser, Raleigh, NC; eight grandchildren, Brandon Wagar, Charleen Wagar, Christopher Wagar, Brittany Collins, Benjamin Collins, Carley Collins, Bailey Collins and Cody Collins; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Lyle Fraser, Watertown, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Dick Besaw, Watertown, NY; a sister, Verena Bennett, FL; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, his wife, Shirley, a daughter, Mary Fraser, two sisters, Evelyn Partridge and Millicent Fraser, a brother, Lloyd Fraser all passed away previously.

Graveside services will be 12 pm, Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY, with Rev. Joe Moran of the Indian River Baptist Church, Philadelphia, NY, officiating.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

