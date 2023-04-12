Cloudy to start with increasing sunshine

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With less wind, it will be calmer than it was yesterday.

The day starts cloudy and will become sunny. There’s only a 20% chance of rain.

Highs will be in the mid-60s.

It will be partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

We’ll have a tease of summer through the weekend.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

We get back to typical April weather early next week.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s both days.

