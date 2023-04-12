Country singer Brad Paisley visits Fort Drum soldiers in Poland

Country singer Brad Paisley visited 10th Mountain Division soldiers stationed in Poland
Country singer Brad Paisley visited 10th Mountain Division soldiers stationed in Poland(10th Mountain Division)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLAND (WWNY) - “A little musical taste of home really puts the smile on our face.”

That’s the message posted on the 10th Mountain Division’s Facebook page after country singer Brad Paisley visited soldiers stationed in Poland.

Paisley took time to take a tour, handle some of the equipment, meet with the soldiers and perform a couple of songs.

Approximately 500 soldiers from the division’s headquarters, including the commanding general, Major General Gregory Anderson, are deployed to Poland to support allies on NATO’s eastern flank.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Marshalls sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Marshalls department store coming to Lowville
Potsdam Police Department
Woman accused of strangling in domestic incident
Court Street parking
Drivers will have to back into parking spots on Watertown’s Court Street
Rendering of what the Roswell P. Flower Monument will look like.
A glimpse of what Watertown’s downtown will look like
Robert Wells' letter about his home's assessed value
Ogdensburg man stunned by new city assessment

Latest News

A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one
Email phishing scam
Emails from Samaritan accounts could be phishing attack
Watertown City Hall
Watertown city council candidate faced weapons charges, court records say
New York state map
Happy in New York? Most say ‘yes’