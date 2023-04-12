Country singer Brad Paisley visits Fort Drum soldiers in Poland

POLAND (WWNY) - “A little musical taste of home really puts the smile on our face.”

That’s the message posted on the 10th Mountain Division’s Facebook page after country singer Brad Paisley visited soldiers stationed in Poland.

Paisley took time to take a tour, handle some of the equipment, meet with the soldiers and perform a couple of songs.

Approximately 500 soldiers from the division’s headquarters, including the commanding general, Major General Gregory Anderson, are deployed to Poland to support allies on NATO’s eastern flank.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.