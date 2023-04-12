Emails from Samaritan accounts could be phishing attack

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you get an email from Samaritan Medical Center, be careful about giving out your personal information. That’s because the email could be a phishing attack.

SMC says Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, several emails were sent out from two Samaritan accounts “with a payload intended to harvest user credentials.”

If you receive an email titled “Samaritan Health 04/11/2023 Business Review” or “Samaritan Health 04/12/2023 Business Review,” you’re urged to delete it immediately.

If you followed the links and entered your credentials, Samaritan says you should change them as quickly as possible.

For more information on the phishing campaign, click here.

