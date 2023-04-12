Emails from Samaritan accounts could be phishing attack

Email phishing scam
Email phishing scam(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you get an email from Samaritan Medical Center, be careful about giving out your personal information. That’s because the email could be a phishing attack.

SMC says Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, several emails were sent out from two Samaritan accounts “with a payload intended to harvest user credentials.”

If you receive an email titled “Samaritan Health 04/11/2023 Business Review” or “Samaritan Health 04/12/2023 Business Review,” you’re urged to delete it immediately.

If you followed the links and entered your credentials, Samaritan says you should change them as quickly as possible.

For more information on the phishing campaign, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Marshalls sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Marshalls department store coming to Lowville
Potsdam Police Department
Woman accused of strangling in domestic incident
Court Street parking
Drivers will have to back into parking spots on Watertown’s Court Street
Rendering of what the Roswell P. Flower Monument will look like.
A glimpse of what Watertown’s downtown will look like
Robert Wells' letter about his home's assessed value
Ogdensburg man stunned by new city assessment

Latest News

Country singer Brad Paisley visited 10th Mountain Division soldiers stationed in Poland
Country singer Brad Paisley visits Fort Drum soldiers in Poland
A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one
Watertown City Hall
Watertown city council candidate faced weapons charges, court records say
New York state map
Happy in New York? Most say ‘yes’