Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured in St. Lawrence County early Wednesday morning.

That’s according to the Potsdam Fire Department, which was called to Pleasant Valley Road in the town of Potsdam at 2:10 a.m.

When volunteers arrived, they said they found a person on the ground and a car split in two, with the front portion on fire in the road.

While firefighters put out the blaze, Potsdam Rescue Squad rushed the injured person to the hospital.

Officials said the car had left the roadway and struck a tree, tearing the vehicle in half.

State police are handling the investigation. We’ve reached out to troopers for more information and we’ll update this story when we get further details.

A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured(Potsdam Fire Department)
A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured(Potsdam Fire Department)
A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured(Potsdam Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Marshalls sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Marshalls department store coming to Lowville
Potsdam Police Department
Woman accused of strangling in domestic incident
Court Street parking
Drivers will have to back into parking spots on Watertown’s Court Street
Rendering of what the Roswell P. Flower Monument will look like.
A glimpse of what Watertown’s downtown will look like
Robert Wells' letter about his home's assessed value
Ogdensburg man stunned by new city assessment

Latest News

Country singer Brad Paisley visited 10th Mountain Division soldiers stationed in Poland
Country singer Brad Paisley visits Fort Drum soldiers in Poland
Email phishing scam
Emails from Samaritan accounts could be phishing attack
Watertown City Hall
Watertown city council candidate faced weapons charges, court records say
New York state map
Happy in New York? Most say ‘yes’