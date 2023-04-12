Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured in St. Lawrence County early Wednesday morning.

That’s according to the Potsdam Fire Department, which was called to Pleasant Valley Road in the town of Potsdam at 2:10 a.m.

When volunteers arrived, they said they found a person on the ground and a car split in two, with the front portion on fire in the road.

While firefighters put out the blaze, Potsdam Rescue Squad rushed the injured person to the hospital.

Officials said the car had left the roadway and struck a tree, tearing the vehicle in half.

State police are handling the investigation. We’ve reached out to troopers for more information and we’ll update this story when we get further details.

A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured (Potsdam Fire Department)

A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured (Potsdam Fire Department)

A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured (Potsdam Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.