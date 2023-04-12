Firefighters find 14 dead cats while battling house fire

Fourteen cats have been found dead after a fire broke out at a New Mexico home.
Fourteen cats have been found dead after a fire broke out at a New Mexico home.(Las Cruces Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Gray News) - More than a dozen cats died in a house fire in New Mexico over the weekend.

According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home for reports of flames coming from the house.

Firefighters said smoke and flames were showing from multiple windows on the second floor of the home when they arrived.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor and had it under control within about 30 minutes.

Firefighters said they rescued a cat that was found inside the home during their inspection, but also discovered 14 deceased felines on the second floor.

No other injuries were reported. The home was in the process of being renovated, officials said.

The home’s second floor was heavily damaged in the fire.

Las Cruces fire reports the cause of the blaze remains under investigation along with a damage estimation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Marshalls sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Marshalls department store coming to Lowville
Potsdam Police Department
Woman accused of strangling in domestic incident
Court Street parking
Drivers will have to back into parking spots on Watertown’s Court Street
Rendering of what the Roswell P. Flower Monument will look like.
A glimpse of what Watertown’s downtown will look like
Robert Wells' letter about his home's assessed value
Ogdensburg man stunned by new city assessment

Latest News

Justin Pearson and his fiancé Oceana Gillian arrive at the Shelby County Board of Commissioners...
Expelled Black lawmaker Pearson to return to Tennessee House
Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’
Locals walk past a house which was destroyed by Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine,...
US, Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks
Senator Dan Stec
Senator Stec discusses state budget as he opens new Canton office
Workers knock down a section of site of an industrial fire the area as smoke billows from the...
Hundreds forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns