BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Gerald Douglas Webb, 73, of Black River, NY, passed away April 10, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown. It was Gerald’s wish to be cremated and he will be entombed in Arlington National Cemetery.

He was born on November 24, 1949 in Watertown, NY, son of the late George Douglas and Margaret (Hammill) Webb.

Gerald graduated from Carthage Central High School. Following school he enlisted in the US Air Force. He entered on June 30, 1969 in Syracuse, NY and served two tours in Vietnam as a jet engineer and mechanic. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant on December 19, 1972 from Travis Air Force Base in California. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air and Space Commendation Medal, an Air Force Medal, and an Outstanding Unit Award.

Upon returning home he worked at the DeFeriet Paper Mill up until it closed, for a computer store in Watertown for a few years before working at the Black River Drive-Ins as a ticket taker and he became known as “Box Office Gerry”.

He married Linda Black, the marriage ended in divorce.

Gerald enjoyed doing model airplanes, flying his drone and playing on the computer.

He is survived by a sister, Virginia M. Bloss, of N Las Vegas and Central Square, NY; two nieces, Kimberly Bloss and Vicky Feneran; and two nephews, Shawn Cullen and Douglas Feneran.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a half brother, Robert Feneran and a half sister, Jamesene E. Cullen.

Donations may be made to Guilfoyle Ambulance Squad.

