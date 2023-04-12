Highlights & scores: College action on the diamond & volleyball court

(WWNY) - Jefferson hosted Adirondack in a college baseball doubleheader at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

- Kaelen Clarkson was on the mound for Jefferson.

- Bottom of the third: John LaPorte grounds out to first, allowing David Nikolayenko to score from third. The Cannoneers go on top.

- Later in the inning, Tyler Thompson grounds to first. The throw is offline, allowing Will Cole to score from third.

Jefferson goes on to beat Adirondack 9-8. Adirondack took the nightcap 16-12.

Number-four-seeded SUNY Potsdam hosted number-five SUNY Poly in a New England Collegiate Conference men’s volleyball quarterfinal.

In the seesaw first set, the Bears clawed their way back from a 13-10 deficit, tying the set at 19-19 before squeaking out a 25-23 Potsdam win in the opener.

It was a similar start to the second set, as Potsdam slipped behind 12-9. After tying the game three times, the Bears emerged with a 25-20 win to take a two-sets-to-none lead.

In set three, the Bears climbed out to an 11-8 lead, only to have SUNY Poly bounce back twice to tie, but never regain the lead.

Potsdam held on for a 25-23 win and a three-set sweep to advance to the NECC semifinals on Thursday.

Joe Zimmerman led the Bears with 12 kills, nine digs and one assist.

Cooper Colesante dished out 31 assists, along with four blocks and one ace.

Zaire Rogers contributed eight digs and two blocks.

Duncan Tenhagen collected six kills and two aces.

And Tom Shemik had five digs and one assist.

SUNY Potsdam is now 17-14 overall.

Tuesday’s local scores

College baseball

Jefferson 9, Adirondack 8

Adirondack 16, Jefferson 12

RIT 20, St. Lawrence 11

RIT 11, St. Lawrence 7

SUNY Canton 6, Cazenovia 3

Cazenovia 14, SUNY Canton 8

Clarkson 23, SUNY Plattsburgh 6

Men’s college volleyball

SUNY Potsdam 3, SUNY Poly 0

