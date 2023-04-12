Joseph R. “Little Joe” Murdock, 76, of Canton

Joseph R. “Little Joe” Murdock, 76, of Riverside Drive, Canton died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Massena Memorial Hospital after a brief stay. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Joseph R. “Little Joe” Murdock, 76, of Riverside Drive, Canton died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Massena Memorial Hospital after a brief stay.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at 1:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton with Rev. Bryan Stitt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Canton.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to Canton Fire Department.

Joe was born April3, 1946 in Ogdensburg, NY. He was the son of the late Robert & Frances (White) Murdock and he attended Canton Schools.

He retired from the Village of Canton as a light equipment operator for 17 years (1968-1985). He had also worked for Tony Capalario for 3 years doing lawn care and landscaping as well as operating Little Joe’s Trash for a time (1980-1990). He was also an occasional dispatcher for Canton Fire Department.

Surviving are his two sisters Rose Murdock of Ogdensburg and Daisy Murdock of Canton. He was predeceased by his parents and an infant brother, Tim in 1955.

In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, all kinds of hunting, and watching sports suh as wrestling and NASCAR.

