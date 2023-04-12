Joseph R. “Little Joe” Murdock, 76, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Joseph R. “Little Joe” Murdock, 76, of Riverside Drive, Canton died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at...
Joseph R. “Little Joe” Murdock, 76, of Riverside Drive, Canton died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Massena Memorial Hospital after a brief stay.(Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Joseph R. “Little Joe” Murdock, 76, of Riverside Drive, Canton died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Massena Memorial Hospital after a brief stay.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 19  at 1:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton with Rev. Bryan Stitt officiating.  The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.  Burial will follow be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Canton.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to Canton Fire Department.

Joe was born April3, 1946 in Ogdensburg, NY.  He was the son of the late Robert & Frances (White) Murdock and he attended Canton Schools.

He retired from the Village of Canton as a light equipment operator for 17 years (1968-1985).  He had also worked for Tony Capalario for 3 years doing lawn care and landscaping as well as operating Little Joe’s Trash for a time (1980-1990).  He was also an occasional dispatcher for Canton Fire Department.

Surviving are his two sisters Rose Murdock of Ogdensburg and Daisy Murdock of Canton.  He was predeceased by his parents and an infant brother, Tim in 1955.

In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, all kinds of hunting, and watching sports suh as wrestling and NASCAR.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Juul
Local lawmakers pleased with Juul settlement
Curb repair in Watertown
City council candidate: Watertown wasting money on curbing
Military helicopters
Pushing to make military helicopter training safer
Candles
Bethany Clarine Manchester, 89, formerly of Canton
Lynn Thomas Warden, age 81, of Potsdam, NY passed away peacefully on March 4, 2023, at Saratoga...
Lynn Thomas Warden, 81, of Potsdam

Obituaries

On Wednesday April 5, 2023, Katherine E. Hubbard, 94, passed away at her Cape Vincent home.
Katherine E. Hubbard, 94, of Cape Vincent
Candles
Audrey L. Williams, 92, formerly of Depauville
Thomas W. Fleming, 80, of Doran Rd., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023, at his...
Thomas W. Fleming, 80, of Copenhagen
Candles
Louis Richard Doldo, of Watertown
Candles
Gerald Douglas Webb, 73, of Black River,
Stanley F. Thomas Sr., 84, of Watertown, passed away on April 10, 2023 at the Carthage Center...
Stanley F. Thomas Sr., 84, of Watertown