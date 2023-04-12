Katherine E. Hubbard, 94, of Cape Vincent

On Wednesday April 5, 2023, Katherine E. Hubbard, 94, passed away at her Cape Vincent home. (Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - On Wednesday April 5, 2023, Katherine E. Hubbard, 94, passed away at her Cape Vincent home. She was born November 10, 1928 in Chaumont, NY to Everett J. and Gertrude Goodfriend.

She married Leslie C. Hubbard on November 4, 1947 after exercising their civic responsibilities at their polling sites. Katherine worked side by side with her husband at their dairy farm. In 1976 they built their first greenhouse and in Spring 1977 Katherine opened Petals ‘N’ Pots Greenhouse. She had always loved growing plants and appreciated the beauty in flowers, and this she instilled in everyone who knew her. Even up to the end her customers could find her in the greenhouse. Leslie died June 28, 2012.

She also loved all animals and her love for cats was known far wide. Rarely was she spotted not holding one. She probably would have preferred her predeceased cats listed as they were all family to her. Any who knew her would tell you Katherine was kind and selfless, always giving. She will be greatly missed.

Katherine also cherished her family. Her grandkids and great-grandkids were the light of her life. She is survived by her daughter Sandra, and son Thomas.; grandchildren Les, Brock, Lance, and Troy; great grandchildren Evelyn, Brianna, Lillian, and Alexander; sisters Shirley and Anne; many nieces and nephews and her cat Snowball.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers Everett Jr., Michael, William, Robert, and Richard, and a sister Mary.

Private services will be at convenience of family. There is no “in lieu of flowers”; she would only have wanted more and more flowers. Donations may also be made to Caring for Cats Foundation P.O. Box 72 Three Mile Bay, NY 13693.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.

