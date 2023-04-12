Laura M. Nichols, 87, of Adams

Laura M. Nichols, 87, passed peacefully Easter Sunday 4/9/2023 at her home in Adams where she had been under the loving care of family, her very dear friends and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Laura M. Nichols, 87, passed peacefully Easter Sunday 4/9/2023 at her home in Adams where she had been under the loving care of family, her very dear friends and Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Daughter of Frederick Trevett and Eva Cummings, Laura was born in Woodville, NY October 16,1935 on her family farm being just slightly older than her twin sister Laurna, who passed on August 19, 2016.

Laura was a proud graduate of the Union Academy of Belleville, Class of 1953. She married Howard Nichols of Adams where they resided for 60+ years in their family home on Clay Street.

Husband Howard passed on December 26,1995.

Laura was renowned for her time working at Marty’s Diner in downtown Adams knowing everyone and everything. One of the many endearing qualities was her ability to recall events and family history, having kept a daily journal for over 70 years. Her capability to draw from this documented history made her the best source of notable information.

She was blessed to have the family of Tom and Crystal Smith living under the same roof. The care and companionship of the Smith’s, including their daughter’s Lacy, Sophia and Aryssa, was a comfort and blessing. Fondly referred to as LaLa, Laura was always there to listen to the girl’s adventures or give them an opinion on a haircut or dress.

She is survived by her brother-In-law Perry Fowler, Woodville and many nephews, nieces and cousins that cover three generations.

Those family members that predeceased Laura were; mother and father; Frederick and Eva Trevett, brother and sister-In-law; Edwin and Leah Trevett, sister June Fowler, twin sister Laurna Laisdell, nephew Allen Fowler, great-niece Katie Trevett and great-nephew Tyler Trevett.

Laura was a long-time member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Adams, having served many of those years on the Altar Guild where she was extremely proud of past Christmas and Easter displays ensuring the Church always looked it’s best for the congregation.

A joint service for twins Laura and Laurna will be held at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 40 East Church Street Adams, NY on Saturday April 29, 2023 at 11:00am with reception following at the church.

Donations in her memory may be directed to either the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, PO Box 29, Adams, NY, 13605 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY, 13601.

